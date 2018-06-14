Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Watch: 'Zero' teaser featuring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan released

First teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming dwarf movie "Zero" is finally out .

Directed by Anand L. Rai J, the movie also features Katrina Kaif and Ansukha Sharma, with Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan making a cameo appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan used his Twitter account to share the  teaser as an Eid  gift for his fans.

 The Bollywood King has received overwhelming response to the teaser of the film slated to be released in December this year.

Katrina Kaif also shared the teaser in which Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are seen dancing together.

"Chaand nikalne se pehle, aap sabke liye hamari taraf se," wrote Katria Kaif with the video.


"Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero...Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid," Shah Rukh Khan captioned the teaser.


