Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Musharraf barred from contesting election

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the permission which it had granted to former president Pervez Musharraf to contest the upcoming general election after his lawyer told a five-judge bench that his client couldn't attend the hearing today, Geo News reported.

The bench headed by chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar was informed that Musharraf was not able to return to the country due to Eid holidays and the current situation.

Earlier, the chief justice said the bench could wait  for Musharraf to appear if the former general intends to show up.

Supreme Court on Wednesday court directed him to appear before it till 2:00 PM on June 14.


