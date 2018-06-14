Musharraf's return to Pakistan in 24 hours unlikely, says APML's new statement

KARACHI: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief and former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's return to Pakistan unlikely in 24 hours, Geo News, citing a new statement of party official, reported early on Thursday.

According to Geo News, "the turnabout statement" came just hours after early claim of party sources, stating that Musharraf may return to Pakistan anytime during the next 24 hours.

According to Geo News, APML Secretary-General Dr Amjad in his new statement cited; " Difficulties in purchasing tickets back home" was the reason for low odds of the former military chief returning to the country.

While the ex-president's passport, on the other hand, was still blocked as of reporting time, making his return today not possible.

Earlier, Geo News, citing APML Secretary-General Dr Amjad, reported "We are reviewing the flights' schedule," Musharraf can land in Pakistan anytime through a direct or connecting flight.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar said; "Now it all depends on him (Musharraf) to prove how brave he is" by returning to the country, as all obstacles in this regard had been removed.

Chief Justice gave the remarks while heading a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the implementation case of the 2012 order in the Asghar Khan case.

The CJ also asked Musharraf not to issue statements from abroad, but return home and prove his innocence before the court of law.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has directed former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to return to the country by 2pm on Thursday.