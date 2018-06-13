Musharraf may land in Pakistan within 24 hours

KARACHI: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief and former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf is likely to return to Pakistan within 24 hours, reported Geo News late on Wednesday.

According to report the all preparation regarding Musharraf's travel to Pakistan has been finalised .



"We are reviewing the flights' schedule," Musharraf can land in Pakistan anytime through a direct or connecting flight, Geo News, citing APML Secretary-General Dr Amjad, reported.

Dr Amjad was reported to have said that the former chief of army staff's passport has not been un-blocked yet

The announcement came day after Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar's remarks as he said: "Now it all depends on him (Musharraf) to prove how brave he is" by returning to the country, as all obstacles in this regard had been removed.

Chief Justice gave the remarks while heading a three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the implementation case of the 2012 order in the Asghar Khan case.

The CJ also asked Musharraf not to issue statements from abroad, but return home and prove his innocence before the court of law.