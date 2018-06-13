Wed June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018

Jawad Ahmad calls out PTI over Zulfi Bukhari’s Saudi visit

KARACHI: Singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmed took a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday after Sayed Zulfi Bukhari was allowed to travel with Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia despite his name featuring on an exit control list (ECL).

British national and businessman Bukhari is a close aide and friend of Imran Khan. He accompanied the PTI leader and his wife to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after being granted special one-time permission by the interior ministry to travel abroad and return to the country within six days.

The move drew widespread anger on social media from opposition parties, journalists and activists, prompting Prime Minister Nasir ul Mulk to seek a report from the Ministry of Interior.

Singer Jawad Ahmed, who has launched his own Barabri Party, joined the outrage and called out Imran Khan's party for claiming high moral grounds.

“PTI sneaks out Zulfi bukhari despite him being on ECL & celebrate Sheikh Rasheed being declared Sadiq & Ameen while still claiming their moral high ground,” he tweeted.

“They preach morality to the nation but exploit the system just as the other parties do. No difference between PMLN, PTI & PPP,” he concluded.


