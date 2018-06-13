ECP accepts nomination papers of Noor Jahan

PESHAWAR: Election officials have accepted the nomination papers of Noor Jahan, a cousin of Boolywood icon Shahrukh Khan, to contest elections on general seat from Peshawar due for July 25 this year.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till June 19. June 11 was the last date for filing of the nomination papers.

Noor Jahan is contesting as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency in Peshawar after being denied ticket by the Awami National Party to which she remained associated since her birth.

She said her forefathers had association with the ANP since partition.

In a brief chat with APP she informed that she applied for the ANP ticket both for the general seat and seats reserved form women in the KP Assembly but she was denied the ticket.

Therefore she decided to contest the polls in independent capacity. She was upset over protests in India against Shah Rukh Khan only because he was her relative.

Shah Rukh Khan is as loyal to India as anybody else, she explained.

"Whenever we talk on phone we discuss showbiz, cricket and nothing more," she added.