Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP accepts nomination papers of Noor Jahan

PESHAWAR: Election officials have accepted the nomination papers of Noor Jahan, a cousin of Boolywood icon Shahrukh Khan, to contest elections on general seat from Peshawar due for July 25 this year.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till June 19.  June 11 was the last date for filing of the nomination papers.

x
Advertisement

Noor Jahan is contesting as an independent candidate from PK-77 constituency in Peshawar after being denied ticket by the Awami National Party to which she remained associated since her birth.

She said her forefathers had association with the ANP since partition. 

In a brief chat with APP she informed that she applied for the ANP ticket both for the general seat and seats reserved form women in the KP Assembly but she was denied the ticket.

Therefore she decided to contest the polls in independent capacity. She was upset over protests in India against Shah Rukh Khan only because he was her relative.

Shah Rukh Khan is as loyal to India as anybody else, she explained.

"Whenever we talk on phone we discuss showbiz, cricket and nothing more," she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Jawad Ahmad calls out PTI over Zulfi Bukhari’s Saudi visit

Jawad Ahmad calls out PTI over Zulfi Bukhari’s Saudi visit
Federal cabinet approves transfer of chief secretaries, IGPs

Federal cabinet approves transfer of chief secretaries, IGPs
MML can´t contest election, rules ECP

MML can´t contest election, rules ECP
Bannu’s 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi out of election race

Bannu’s 97-year-old Hazrat Bibi out of election race
Load More load more