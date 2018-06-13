Wed June 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

New Islamabad airport to be the first in Pakistan to host world's largest passenger aircraft

The Islamabad International Airport will become first facility in Pakistan to host Airbus A380 aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

In the twitter post, the CAA also announced schedule for the the flight  .

The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner which is the world's largest passenger airliner.

The airports at which the aircraft operates need to have upgraded facilities to accommodate it.

PM Office gets report on Zulfi Bukhari’s foreign visit

PMLN women workers protest in Lahore over party tickets

SC asks Musharraf to appear till Thursday afternoon

Already wary of meat, people raise concern after 200 goats killed in road accident near Lahore

