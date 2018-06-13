PMLN women workers protest in Lahore over party tickets

LAHORE: A group of women workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gathered outside the Central Secretariat of the party in the provincial capital to record their protest for not being awarded ticket to contest the upcoming general election.

They were holding placards and chanting slogans against what they said excesses meted out to the female workers.

According to Geo News, some workers accused the party leadership of awarding tickets to "favorites" while others called for taking into consideration sacrifices female workers have rendered for the PMLN.

They said the women who faced adversities for the party should be given respect.

"Mian Shaib, that is what we have got after giving our entire lives to the party," said a participant while addressing PMLN Supreme Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.



