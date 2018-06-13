Wed June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018

SC asks Musharraf to appear till Thursday afternoon

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday asked former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to appear before it till Thursday  afternoon.

The orders came as an SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of high treason case against the former military ruler.

A counsel for Musharraf told the court that his client was prepared to attend the hearing.

He pleaded the court to guarantee protection for his client  if he decides to show up.

In his remarks, the chief justice said the court would ensure Mushararf's protection, but it was not bound to give a written assurance.

He said Musharraf should not repeat mantra of "I am coming" like politicians. 

"What is he scared of? Why does he need protection. If he is a commando, he must show up to prove that. How can such a strong commando be scared," he asked.

Directing the former president to appear before the court till 2:00 Thursday, the chief justice said the bench would give verdict in accordance with law if the accused fails to attend the hearing.

He said the court would not allow scrutiny of his nomination papers then.

Countering an argument from Musharraf's counsel, the chief justice told the lawyer to ask his client to come through an air ambulance, adding that the court would form a medical board for the accused.  

