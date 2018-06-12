Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Listen what Imran Khan says over his barefoot arrival in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Saudi Arabia barefoot, video clipping of which has gone viral on social media.

x
Advertisement

Accompanied by his wife Bushra and friend Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Khan landed in Riyadh on a private jet, barefooted which has garnered the attention of people all around.

When he was asked about his barefoot arrival, Imran said, “Yes, I arrived barefoot in Saudi Arabia in respect of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”

The PTI chief had arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11 to perform Umrah. He was seen visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar on the 27th of Ramadan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal vows to transform Karachi into city of opportunities

Bilawal vows to transform Karachi into city of opportunities
100 million tree planting campaign to start from June 15

100 million tree planting campaign to start from June 15
General Bajwa congratulates Afghan authorities on recent peace initiatives

General Bajwa congratulates Afghan authorities on recent peace initiatives
SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification case tomorrow
Load More load more