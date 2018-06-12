Listen what Imran Khan says over his barefoot arrival in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan arrived at Saudi Arabia barefoot, video clipping of which has gone viral on social media.



Accompanied by his wife Bushra and friend Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Khan landed in Riyadh on a private jet, barefooted which has garnered the attention of people all around.

When he was asked about his barefoot arrival, Imran said, “Yes, I arrived barefoot in Saudi Arabia in respect of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”

The PTI chief had arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11 to perform Umrah. He was seen visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Lailatul Qadar on the 27th of Ramadan.