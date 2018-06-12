Tue June 12, 2018
National

June 12, 2018

100 million tree planting campaign to start from June 15

'Green Pakistan' programme launched on February 9, 2017

ISLAMABAD: A target of planting 100 million trees throughout the country has been set for the upcoming four-month monsoon season, which will start from June 15.

 “A set target of 100 million trees that would be planted under the prime minister’s five-year Green Pakistan Programme during the monsoon season" said an official here on Tuesday.

To a question he said, “The Green Pakistan Programme has been launched as a national cause and as a part of the present government’s efforts to protect the country and its people from devastating impacts of climate change include floods, which have shown rise in intensity and frequency over recent years,”.

He said that forests were effective way to boost the country’s climate change resilience against negative fall outs of the climate change.

The Green Pakistan Programme was earlier launched on February 9 in 2017 but could not be properly implemented. 

