Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aseefa Bhutto changes decision to contest general elections

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari has changed her decision to contest general elections 2018, scheduled on July 25.

Sources privy to the development said Aseefa would not participate in upcoming general elections instead she would take part in the by-elections, however, it was yet to be decided from which constituency she would be contesting.

x
Advertisement

Sources further said Aseefa would likely contest by-elections from any of the seat vacated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following General Elections.

Bilawal is contesting elections from Larkana and Lyari, sources said and added that Bilawal would retain its ancestral seat from Larkana while Aseefa wanted to make PPP strong hold Lyari her constituency. Therefore, she would most probably take part in by-elections from Lyari.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rasheed’s disqualification case tomorrow
Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit

Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit
Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers

Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers
Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

Load More load more