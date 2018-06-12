Aseefa Bhutto changes decision to contest general elections

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari has changed her decision to contest general elections 2018, scheduled on July 25.



Sources privy to the development said Aseefa would not participate in upcoming general elections instead she would take part in the by-elections, however, it was yet to be decided from which constituency she would be contesting.

Sources further said Aseefa would likely contest by-elections from any of the seat vacated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari following General Elections.



Bilawal is contesting elections from Larkana and Lyari, sources said and added that Bilawal would retain its ancestral seat from Larkana while Aseefa wanted to make PPP strong hold Lyari her constituency. Therefore, she would most probably take part in by-elections from Lyari.