Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit

ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has called for resumption of comprehensive talks between Pakistan and India to resolve the long-festering Kashmir dispute.

His statement came in the backdrop of a historic Singapore summit held between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, former Punjab chief minister said that the Singapore summit should set a good precedent for South Asian neighbors to follow.

“Ever since the start of Korean War, the two nations have been at odds with one another; both threatening to use military force with their nuclear arsenals facing each other. If the United States and North Korea can return from the brink of a nuclear flashpoint, there was no reason why Pakistan and India cannot do the same, beginning with a dialogue on Kashmir whose heroic people have resisted and rejected Indian occupation,” he opined.

He called on Pakistan and India to resume comprehensive peace talks.

“International community must focus on the peace process in Afghanistan. Dialogue b/w Pakistan & India over Kashmir should also resume, so that the long-festering Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with UN resolutions,” he added.