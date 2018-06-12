Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers

KARACHI: The Sindh Water Commission on Tuesday ordered formation of a strategy against those trashing the public spaces.

The Supreme Court-appointed commission is being headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who questioned the laws regarding punishing those who throw garbage in public spaces.

x
Advertisement

District Central's Chairman Rehan Hashmi informed the commission that a session’s court judge has been petitioned to deploy policemen to ensure action against those who throw trash.

The district central chairman added that a sum of Rs5,000 daily penalty can be imposed on such offenders, who despite thousands of notices issued by district central sanitary continued littering the spaces.

The state of Gulistan drain was also brought to enclosure during the hearing, to which the water commission head suggested the need to bring police to task against those who throw trash.

The managing director water board suggested “Sessions court judges have issued a list of magistrates through which there can be inquiries against offenders.”

The commission head appointed Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to send notices to concerned officials and issued him to draft a plan of action on the matter.

“We hope your people do not become an obstacle in the inquiry,” the commission told the Karachi mayor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit

Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit
Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

Watch: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia barefooted

Watch: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia barefooted
Supreme Court upholds capital punishment for Zainab’s killer Imran Ali

Supreme Court upholds capital punishment for Zainab’s killer Imran Ali
Load More load more