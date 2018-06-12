Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers

KARACHI: The Sindh Water Commission on Tuesday ordered formation of a strategy against those trashing the public spaces.

The Supreme Court-appointed commission is being headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, who questioned the laws regarding punishing those who throw garbage in public spaces.

District Central's Chairman Rehan Hashmi informed the commission that a session’s court judge has been petitioned to deploy policemen to ensure action against those who throw trash.

The district central chairman added that a sum of Rs5,000 daily penalty can be imposed on such offenders, who despite thousands of notices issued by district central sanitary continued littering the spaces.

The state of Gulistan drain was also brought to enclosure during the hearing, to which the water commission head suggested the need to bring police to task against those who throw trash.

The managing director water board suggested “Sessions court judges have issued a list of magistrates through which there can be inquiries against offenders.”

The commission head appointed Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to send notices to concerned officials and issued him to draft a plan of action on the matter.

“We hope your people do not become an obstacle in the inquiry,” the commission told the Karachi mayor.