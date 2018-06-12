Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be face to face with a 100-year-old electoral candidate for the constituency of NA-35 in Bannu.

Hazrat Bibi hailing from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district submitted her nomination papers for National Assembly’s NA-35 in Bannu as well as provincial assembly’s PK-89 and will be battling it out with the PTI chief as an independent candidate.

x
Advertisement

Bibi, a distinguished personality of her region, has previously joined the electoral race as an independent candidate as well, and promises the promotion of girls education to her supporters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit

Shehbaz seeks comprehensive Pakistan-India talks after Singapore summit
Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers

Water commission tasks a strategy against garbage throwers
Watch: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia barefooted

Watch: Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia barefooted
Supreme Court upholds capital punishment for Zainab’s killer Imran Ali

Supreme Court upholds capital punishment for Zainab’s killer Imran Ali
Load More load more