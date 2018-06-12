Woman, 100, challenges Imran Khan in Bannu

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be face to face with a 100-year-old electoral candidate for the constituency of NA-35 in Bannu.

Hazrat Bibi hailing from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district submitted her nomination papers for National Assembly’s NA-35 in Bannu as well as provincial assembly’s PK-89 and will be battling it out with the PTI chief as an independent candidate.

Bibi, a distinguished personality of her region, has previously joined the electoral race as an independent candidate as well, and promises the promotion of girls education to her supporters.