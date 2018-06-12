Imran Khan’s nomination papers challenged in Karachi

KARACHI: An appeal was filed on Tuesday, challenging the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan to contest from NA-243 constituency in Karachi.

In addition to Karachi, Khan will be contesting elections from Lahore, Peshawar and Mianwali. He will be up against PML-N’s leader Saad Rafique in NA-131, Lahore.

According to Geo TV, a request was filed concerning the Sita White case with the returning officer following which the examination process of Khan’s nomination papers was delayed till the last date for the process that is June 19th.

Appeals opposing any objections for the returning officer’s final verdict would be filed by June 22nd, the verdicts of which would be publicized by June 27th subsequent to which a final revised list of candidates will be released on June 28th.

The contenders would then get a chance to withdraw their nomination papers on June 29th, with the electoral body declaring the final list of candidates on the same day.

Candidates will be issued electoral symbols on June 30th and the voting process will commence on July 25th.