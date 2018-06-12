Sindh police issues security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: Sindh Police (SP) has put forward a comprehensive security plan for the three days of Eid ul Fitr, allocating security personnel around the city.

A spokesperson of SP has affirmed that the metropolis will have an allocation of 13,186 officers who will be fulfilling their security duties during the Eid holidays.

Moreover, the representative has revealed a total number of 29,826 officers who will be stationed around the province of Sindh as well.

It was further added, that stern instructions for sweeping and clearance have been given for mosques, eidgahs and imambargahs.

The east zone of the city will have a total of 1367 congregations for which 5336 officers have been consigned.

The west zone on the other hand will have 1652 Eid congregations with 5262 officials dispersed in the area; whereas the south will have 2588 officers for 857 congregations.