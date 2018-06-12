Nawaz asked to hire lawyer till 19th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday asked Nawaz Sharif to hire a new lawyer till June 19th to represent him in corruption references.

The former prime minister appeared before Accountability Court judge Bashir Ahmed along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz a day after his counsel Khawaja Haris withdrew his power of attorney citing objections to the Supreme Court orders that asked the court to conduct daily hearings including Saturdays and Sundays to compete the trial within a month.

At the beginning of the hearing, the judge asked the ousted prime minister whether Khawaja Haris would represent him or he would hire a new one.

The judge said the court has not yet approved Haris's plea to withdraw.

Sharif said the issue was not that simple as his lawyer had spent nine months working on his case.

"Khawaja Haris had said in the Supreme court that he wouldn't be able to work on Saturdays and Sundays. We do come from Lahore everyday and leaves for the court after Sehri," Sharif said.

"Now, will this case be heard 24/7. Is there any another example ," said he.

Maryam Nawaz's lawyer said he believes at this stage hiring new lawyer was not possible.