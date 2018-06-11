Mon June 11, 2018
National

June 11, 2018

Eight day nomination papers filing process concludes

ISLAMABAD: The process of filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officers (ROs) which started on June 4, concluded on Monday.

According to ECP, the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officers will be June 19.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the Returning Officers rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be June 22, while the last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate Tribunals will be June 27.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be June 28, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates will be June 29.

The date for allotment of election symbol to contesting candidates will be June 30. It said that the schedule will also apply to seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

It added the offices of the Election Commission as well as the offices of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers will remain open on June 9 (Saturday) and June 10 (Sunday).

