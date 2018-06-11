Mon June 11, 2018
June 11, 2018

PML-N has awarded tickets to political orphans, says Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar has announced that he will run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Nisar made the announcement while addressing a corner meeting of supporters at Adiala Road on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that if PTI has 10 flaws, his own party PML-N has more than 100.

“I have a lot to say, but every time I try to say something, my 34-year association with the PML-N comes into my mind,” he said, adding the party has awarded tickets to political orphans.

Nawaz Sharif, who was opposed to women’s rule, has now handed his party to Maryam Nawaz, he lamented.

The former interior minister said that he would run as an independent instead of contesting on PML-N’s ticket. “We need to work harder now,” he said.

