Mon June 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Azerbaijan envoy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Monday.

Ambassador Ali Alizada and COAS General Bajwa exchanged ideas on matters related to regional peace and stability and bilateral interests, the statement said.

x
Advertisement

The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and efforts towards regional peace and stability and expressed desire that his country wishes to play a role towards regional prosperity. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Former PM Abbasi fined Rs750 for crossing speed limit

Former PM Abbasi fined Rs750 for crossing speed limit

PML-N has awarded tickets to political orphans, says Ch Nisar

PML-N has awarded tickets to political orphans, says Ch Nisar
Female PTI worker detained after scuffle at election commissioner’s office

Female PTI worker detained after scuffle at election commissioner’s office
IHC extends jail term of suspended judge, wife in Tayyaba torture case

IHC extends jail term of suspended judge, wife in Tayyaba torture case
Load More load more