Imran Khan's close aide stopped at Nur Khan Airbase

ISLAMABAD: A close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan was stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from going to Saudi Arabia.

He was to accompany Imran Khan who is leaving for the kingdom on a chartered plane from Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

An FIA source told Geo TV that Syed Zulfi Bukhari, who is considered a close friend of Imran Khan, wasn’t allowed to board the plane as his name was said to be the exit control list (ECL).

Sources add that Imran Khan’s chartered flight was yet to fly due to Zulfi Bukhari.

It is not yet clear why Bukhari was placed on the ECL.

Some media reports suggested that Bukhari was stopped for incomplete travel documents.

"FIA officials are verifying the travel documents of Zulfi Bukhari," a source added.