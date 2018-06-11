Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad withdraw cases against each other

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad, the woman who claims to be the wife of PML-N leader, have withdrawn all cases against each other.

The dramatic Supreme Court's verdict came shortly after the duo met Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in his chamber for an hour on Monday.

According to the chief justice, both the sides have agreed to end their dispute amicably and the condition for their patch up cannot be discussed on media.

The chief justice said both Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad will not issue statements against each other.

When asked by media if he was happy, Hamza Shehbaz replied: "Alhamdolillah."

Earlier, Chief Justice Nisar suggested Hamza Shehbaz divorce Ayesha Ahad if they are married.

Ahad and Hamza were summoned to the court on Monday over the case filed by the former accusing him of violence, issuing threats to life and usurpation of possessions, including jewelry, a mobile phone and her purse, Geo TV reported.

She had alleged that people sent by Hamza forcefully took her laptop, nikahnama (marriage contract), and other documents.

During a hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, the chief justice told Hamza that Islamic constitution allowed him to divorce Ahad.

However, Hamza denied of ever being married to Ahad. But the latter told the court she married him in 2010.

To this, the chief justice said he could play the third party’s role if parties to the case wanted him to.

The chief justice stopped Hamza’s counsel Zahid Hassan Bukhari from presenting his arguments, observing he wanted to hear what Hamza and Ahad had to say.

On Sunday, the chief justice had summoned Hamza and Ahad to appear before the apex court. During the hearing of Ahad's case at Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, her counsel had said that arrests had yet to be made despite the fact that a case had been registered.

To this, the chief justice had responded, “If Hamza Shehbaz is in town then he should appear before the apex court’s Lahore Registry tomorrow.”