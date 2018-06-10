Sindh Food Authority raids factories selling substandard sweets

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority has sealed three sweet-making factories and facilitators during its quality analysis raid Saturday night in Karachi's Korangi area.

The food investigating body conducted surprise raids on sweets manufacturing factories and confectioneries located in Korangi area 2.5, Geo News reported.

Director SFA Abrar Sheikh explained that the food items there, including ice cream and mithai, were found to be of substandard quality and not good for health.

Three people were arrested during the raid, he said.

The Sindh-based food regulatory body kick started its crackdown on April 30— prompting raids on bakeries, departmental stores, hoteliers, restaurants, mineral water companies, raw food manufacturers, vegetable sellers, including the platforms of vegetable farming.