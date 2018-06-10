Sun June 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

Imran laments existence of two ‘parallel Pakistans’

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has lamented what he called the existence of two parallel Pakistans one for the ordinary citizens and the other for the powerful.

“Statement by NAB prosecutor today that there is now ample evidence to show that Avenfield apartments belonged to Nawaz Sharif since 1993, shows how the law works differently for the ordinary citizen and for the powerful. This is our tragedy - existence of 2 parallel Pakistans,” Imran Khan said in a statement on Twitter.

“PML-N ministers and many media people knew about these flats since three years when Panama leaks surfaced. After all, political meetings and interviews were held there but they just watched as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lied about money laundering, committed fraud & forgery, made his children lie,” he continued.

“Public money spent on Supreme Court hearings, JIT, NAB court and conviction are still pending. This reflects collapse of morality and weak infrastructures. Where in a Western democracy would one see a PM indulging in lies, money laundering and fraud and then shamelessly claiming victimhood when exposed?” added Khan.

