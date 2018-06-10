Ex-CM Murad Ali Shah announces discovery of ‘Black Gold’

KARACHI: Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced the discovery of coal 140 meters below surface in Thar, crediting it to the PPP government’s efforts.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader turned to Twitter on Sunday to publicize the discovery of “Black Gold” in Sindh’s Thar region, paying accolades to the late former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto.

“By the Grace of the Almighty, today we have reached “Black Gold” in Thar, as envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This discovery of Coal is the result of the hard work and perseverance of #PPP govt, and the beginning of an energy sufficient #Pakistan. #Tharcoal #Sindh,” the CM’s tweet had stated.

The excavation process had gone on for 26 months by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, and as per reports the coal will be utilized for energy generation purposes as early as this year.

Earlier this year during the Sindh Development Forum, the then Chief Minister Shah regarding the region’s coal assets had stated that “Pakistan’s energy is based on Thar coal deposits.”