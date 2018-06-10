Sun June 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

AC gets one month to wrap up trial of corruption references against Sharifs

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed the accountability court to rule on three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family within a month.

A two-member bench headed by the chief justice heard a petition seeking more time to conclude the trial against Nawaz Sharif and his family with regard to their London properties on Sunday.

The top judge rejected Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris’ petition for completing the trial in six weeks, observing that final verdict against the former premier, his sons, daughter, and son-in-law should be announced within a month.

He, however, allowed Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to travel to London to see his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. 

