Sun June 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 10, 2018

Saeed Ghani rejects report PPP setting English fluency as condition for female candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has rubbished a news report claiming that his party is setting fluency in English as a condition for female candidates on reserved seats.

Taking to Twitter, the senator had attached an image of newspaper clipping of the news reading PPP has set a condition on all female candidates to have fluency in English if they are to join the election race on reserved seats.

The PPP leader had labeled the news as scam, stating: “Strongly denied, such a nonsense news get front page of leading paper.”

In This Story

