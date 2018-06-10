Shehbaz Sharif appears before PML-N’s ticket board

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before his party’s parliamentary board awarding tickets to aspiring candidates for the upcoming general elections.

In a Twitter message on Sunday, Sharif said that he appeared before the board along with other applicants from Lahore.

“Appeared before the Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League-N along with other applicants from Lahore today for award of party ticket to contest the general elections of 2018,” he tweeted.

The PML-N is expected to announce the first batch of its candidates today.

“In a gesture demonstrating democracy & discipline within the party, PMLN President joins other ticket hopefuls & presents himself for the interview by the Parliamentary Board for award of a ticket. He was questioned on his performance as MPA of his constituency & plans for future,” a tweet by the PML-N office said.

“PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif appears before parliamentary board for award of ticket. Among other things, dedication to public service is the topmost consideration for award of the party ticket & there is no exception on this count,” it added.



