PTI hands election tickets to 16 women

KARACHI: PTI announced that sixteen women would be contesting direct on general seats in the coming elections.

Taken from Insaf’s official list, seven female contestants have been allowed party’s ticket to contest on National Assembly's seats.

Nine women candidates have been selected to appear for provincial assemblies which can be described as a welcome change in what traditionally had been a male-heavy election.

Among women representatives, Imran Khan's party has approved tickets for Nazia Raheel (PP-122) appearing for Toba Tek Singh-V, Aaleen Fatima (PP-123) Toba Tek Singh-VI, Rashda Yaqub (PP-126) for Jhang-III, Zahida Sabeel (PK-34) for Mansehra-V, Muzzamil Bhati (PP-175) for Kasur, Shazia Bano Muzhar Javed (PP-62) for Gujranwala, Zaib Naizi (PS-78) for Thatta, Fehmeeda Kausar (PB-32) for Quetta, while Hameeda Shahid (PK-10) is been allowed a ticket for Upper Dir-I.

It is rare that women are provided the stance in regions where gender discrimination once opposed their liability to appear in the elections prior 2018 – pertaining to oppositions from Jirgas.

Women were refrained on being allowed a ticket for the provincial assembly in some districts, Dir to be specific— PTI member Hameeda Shahid is one woman who has been allowed a party ticket for the first time after a legal take.

While there are only seven PTI contestants approved for a ticket on National Assembly's seats.

On the other hand, former PTI member Malika Raza has lashed the party for lacking fair dominance in women empowerment, where its approval for only seven women for a seat in the general assembly depicts its priorities for women in the party.

However, PTI’s ticket for women opting direct for the general assembly include Ghulam Bibi (NA-115) for Jhang, Dr. Yasmin Raashid (NA-125) for Lahore, Ayesha Nazir (NA-162) for Vehari, Fatima Tahir (NA-168) for Bhawalnagar, Khadeeja Aamir (NA-173) for Bhawalpur, Zartaj Gul (NA-191) for Dera Ghazi Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan (NA-72) for Sialkot— an entire Punjab dominancy evident here and none from Karachi.

Meanwhile, PML-N on Saturday announced it's ongoing its interviews with party candidates. Nominations from other parties are yet to be released.