Shehryar Afridi, Shaukat Yousafzai awarded PTI ticket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary board has awarded tickets to former MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi and former provincial minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.



As per the official statement issued on Saturday, Sialkot’s NA 72 will have Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stepping into the race, whereas it has been decided that Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shaukat Ali Yousafzai will also be handed out tickets.



The announcement came after PTI drew heavy criticism from social media and supporters for ignoring old and loyal workers to accommodate new entrants.

Afridi will be contesting the elections from Kohat whilst Yousafzai will be battling it out for the seat in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla District.

Apart from that Hamida Shahid will be running for elections for the provincial assembly from the Upper Dir District in KPK, where previously women were barred from even casting a vote.

PTI chairman Imran Khan has approved the distribution of tickets for both the candidates.