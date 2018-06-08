Election 2018: PTI unveils list of electoral candidates

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday unveiled the final list of its candidates contesting in the upcoming general elections.

The list was displayed on PTI's official website, according to which the party has fielded 173 candidates for the National Assembly and 290 for the provincial assembly seats.

Amid a tough situation over the distribution of tickets, the final list of electoral candidates decided by the parliamentary board of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, quashing the rumors as who would get party tickets for the electoral tussle scheduled on July 25th,



PTI chief, Imran Khan would contest the elections from five constituencies, including NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad II, NA-95 Mianwali I, NA-131 Lahore IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Other prominent party leaders to contest the elections for the lower house of parliament seats included, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad umar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Samsam Bukhari, Zulfikar Khosa and Yasmin Rashid.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi would foray into the next electoral battle from NA-156 Multan.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI’s candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan would confront the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar through NA- 63 Rawalpindi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal, while Yasmin Rashid would be contesting NA-125 Lahore.

While Veteran politician Ghulam Mustafa Khar would be PTI's candidate from NA-181 Muzaffargarh. Zulfikar Khosa will contest the polls from NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi were awarded party tickets to contest the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

It is learnt that PTI will not field candidates against Shiekh Rashid and Pervais Ellahi in upcoming elections.




































