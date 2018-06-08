Imran Khan to contest elections from Bannu, Mianwali, Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad seats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will contest general elections from five constituencies of the National Assembly.



PTI on Friday issued list of its candidates of National Assembly and provincial assemblies. As per the list, the party has announced its candidates for 60 percent NA and 40 percent constituencies of provincial assemblies. The remaining candidates will be announced in the coming days.

PTI has announced its candidates of 173 NA constituencies and 290 aspirants for provincial assemblies.



According to PTI, Imran Khan will be contesting elections from five NA seats that include NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad II, NA-95 Mianwali I, NA-131 Lahore IX and NA-243 Karachi.

In a video message, Imran Khan said the parliamentary board of PTI under his chair announced the candidates and the tickets were issued purely on merit. He said it was very hard phase as there were over 4500 candidates and the party has issued tickets to 400 to 500.

Imran Khan urged those who could not get ticket to participate with them in the elections for ‘Naya Pakistan’, which is a major dream.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman PTI, will take part in elections from NA-156 Multan, Fawad Chaudhry from NA-67 Jhelum; Pervez Khattak from NA-25 Nowshera, Murad Saeed from NA-4 Swat; Abdul Aleem Khan NA-129 Lahore; Amir Mehmood Kiyani NA-61 Rawalpindi; Dr Yasmeen Rashid NA125 Lahore; Shafqat Mehmood NA-130 Lahore and others.

