Lahore private school expels 1,200 students over fee matter

LAHORE: An approximate of 1,200 students of a private school received expulsion from different campuses on Friday after the parents of the pupils were unable to pay exorbitant fee on time.



Parents of the students have revealed that they had asked the school administration to charge the amount of fee that has been approved legally. However, instead of complying with the demands of the parents, the institute’s management had sent the students back home instead.

It was also revealed that students hailing from campuses situated outside of the city were also received suspension.

The parents have demanded legal action against the institution as well, by moving the matter of high school fees to the court.

The counsel of the parents has stated that the management has failed to act in accordance with the law that permits only a five to eight percent increase annually in the school fee.

Parents have also argued that education has been turned into a burden with schools raising their fees beyond the allocated limit.