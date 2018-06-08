PTI Vs PMLN: List of candidates from Lahore in Election 2018

An unverified list of candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who would be contesting the upcoming general election form Lahore has been revealed.

National Assembly contituency NA-123 will have PTI’s Meher Wajid contesting against Malik Riaz of PML-N.

Whereas PTI’s Waleed Iqbal will be standing against PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz for NA 124.

Maryam Nawaz will be racing against PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid for NA 125.

On the other hand, PTI’s Hammad Azhar will be face to face with Meher Ishtiaq for NA 126.

PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal will be battling it out for NA 127 constituency with PML-N’s Ruhail Asghar.

Whilst NA 128 will have PTI’s Ijaz Diyal against PML-N’s Sohail Shaukat Butt.

Moreover Aleem Khan will be in opposition with PML-N leader Saradar Ayaz Sadiq for NA 129, while NA 130 will have Shafqat Mehmood in the chase with PML-N’s Khwaja Ahmed Hassan.

PTI chief Imran Khan will be encountering former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique in NA 131.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will be contesting the general election from NA 132.

In addition Ijaz Chaudhry from PTI will be contesting against Zaim Qadri from PML-N in NA 133.

Furthermore PTI’s Mansha Sindhu will be contesting from NA 134, while Karamat Khokhar from the same party will have PML-N’s Saif ul Mulook Khokhar against him in NA 135.

PTI leader Khalid Gujjar will be standing against PML-N’s Afzal Khokhar in NA 136.

Sources have revealed that Shehbaz Sharif will be getting hold of the nomination papers for provincial constituencies as well.

The final list of electoral candidates will be decided by the parliamentary board of both the parties.