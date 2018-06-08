Fri June 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Government issues notification for Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has issued a notification   for four holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr that is likely to fall on next Saturday.

According to the notification,  June 15 to 18th would be observed  as Eid holidays. 

 Earlier reports said, the Interior Ministry had prepared a summary for five holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Quoting unnamed sources, Daily Jang reported that the summary of holidays from June 14 to 18 was expected to get final approval on Friday (today).

But earlier in the day, the ministry  said a letter being circulated on the social media regarding the Eid holidays is fake, adding that  a notification about the holidays would be issued on Monday. 

But shortly after issuing the clarification,  the government issued the notification for holidays.

According to Met Office, there are fair chances of moon sighting on June 15.

The Met Office had predicted overcast conditions for most of the areas in Pakistan on June 14.

The holy month of Ramazan this year started the same day in most of the Islamic countries and it is expected that the Eid will also be celebrated the same day.



