Fri June 08, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Summary for five Eid holidays ready for approval

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has prepared a summary for five holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr that is likely to fall on next Friday.

Sources said the summary of holidays from June 14 to 18 is expected to get final approval on Friday (today).

According to Met Office, there are fair chances of moon sighting on June 14.

The Met Office had predicted overcast conditions for  most of the areas in Pakistan on June 14.

The holy month of Ramazan this year started the same day in most of the Islamic countries and it is expected that the Eid will also be celebrated the same day.

