Sindh caretaker cabinet sworn in

KARACHI: A seven-member Sindh caretaker cabinet took oath today.

Governor Mohammad Zubair administered the oath at the Governor’s House at a ceremony attended by senior government officials.

The cabinet comprises Khair Muhammad Junejo, Jameel Yousif, Dr Junaid Shah, Col (R) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Daniel, and former IG Sindh Police Syed Mushtaq Shah.

Earlier, all the names proposed for the caretaker cabinet were canceled following strong objections from the opposition parties and some powerful circles.

CM Fazl ur Rehman in a media talk has stated that he would prefer a small cabinet.