Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh caretaker cabinet sworn in

Photo Geo News

KARACHI: A seven-member Sindh caretaker cabinet took oath today.

Governor Mohammad Zubair administered the oath at the Governor’s House at a ceremony attended by senior government officials.

The cabinet comprises Khair Muhammad Junejo, Jameel Yousif, Dr Junaid Shah, Col (R) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Dr Sadia Rizvi, Simon John Daniel, and former IG Sindh Police Syed Mushtaq Shah.

Earlier, all the names proposed for the caretaker cabinet were canceled following strong objections from the opposition parties and some powerful circles.

CM Fazl ur Rehman in a media talk has stated that he would prefer a small cabinet. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Professor Hasan Askari takes oath as Punjab caretaker CM

Professor Hasan Askari takes oath as Punjab caretaker CM
Light drizzle brings little respite for Karachiites

Light drizzle brings little respite for Karachiites
Jemima warns Reham in latest tweet

Jemima warns Reham in latest tweet
U.S VP Mike Pence telephones caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

U.S VP Mike Pence telephones caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk
Load More load more