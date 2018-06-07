Thu June 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

India using inhuman methods of crushing Kashmiris under heavy vehicles: FO

ISLAMABAD: Condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has stated that India is now using new inhuman methods of crushing Kashmiri youth under heavy vehicles.

He said that the world community and human rights defenders should take notice of the situation in the occupied valley.

In his weekly news briefing here Thursday, the spokesman said “It is highly condemnable that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ran a jeep over Kaiser Ahmad, 24 years old, during protests after Friday prayers, who succumbed to injuries in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.”

“Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are out rightly condemned and need immediate attention of the international community and global human rights defenders”, he added.

Replying to a question he said that minorities residing India are being persecuted which is totally contrary to India’s self portrayal of a secular state.

Regarding President Mamnoon Hussain visit to China, the spokesman said the President will have sidelines meetings with the leadership of SCO member countries including his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping.

President Mamnoon will discuss all matters of bilateral relations and ways of enhancing mutual cooperation between the member countries.

Commenting on Moscow-Islamabad ties, he said the relationship between Pakistan and Russia are growing positively and it is hoped they will be stronger in future. (APP/Web Desk)

Bilawal to contest general elections from Lyari, Larkana, Malakand

Sherry Rehman suggests student’s degree be revoked for hate speech

SC allows Musharraf to submit nomination papers with conditions

Bilawal to contest from Lyari, submits nomination papers

