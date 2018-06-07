Sherry Rehman suggests student’s degree be revoked for hate speech

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Wednesday stated that National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) should revoke the degree of a student who suggested columnist Gul Bukhari be tortured sexually.

After brief abduction and release of social media activist Gul Bukhari, many people had voiced their support for the victim whereas a user named Mursaleen had tweeted: “Sexual torture would be perfect for this s***.”

His comments were caught by lawyer and rights activist Nighat Dad who attached a screenshot of another tweet Mursaleen had had posted saying: “About to graduate, Last Day at NUST #Engineer.”

Nighat’s tweet had read: “Mashallah he is graduating today from NUST. And that’s what he said just a day before his graduation. Dangerous things our institutions are producing.”

The internet activist’s tweet had soon gone viral and reached Senator Sherry Rehman who retorted suggesting the university revoke the degree of the individual for the hate speech.

“Irrespective of whom he is targeting I assume @OfficialNUST will revoke degree and @PTI (which is part of his twitter Identity) will move against such an open call to bloodlust and torture. There must be no impunity, or social or professional tolerance for such heinous hate speech,” Rehman’s tweet had stated.