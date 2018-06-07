Thu June 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UN Women Pakistan voices support for Khadija Siddiqi

LAHORE: The widespread movement on social media erupting to bring justice to law student Khadija Siddiqi, has now garnered support from UN Women now as well.

The entity of United Nations for gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women Pakistan has articulated support for Khadija Siddiqi whose stabber had recently received acquittal by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Country Representative for UN Women Pakistan, Jamshed M. Kazi had issued a statement on Twitter to voice his support for the victim.

“Khadija Siddiqi’s relentless pursuit of justice is an extraordinary example of courage that also highlights the multiple barriers that women continue to face in accessing justice, including impunity, stigma and gender bias,” his statement read.

He went on further to state: “UN Women welcomes mounting national momentum to end violence against women and urges action to ensure women’s access to justice and freedom from all forms of violence.”

Khadija was stabbed 23 times by her class fellow Shah Hussain in May 2016 when she was out to pick her sister up from school.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PMLN rejects Hasan Askari's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

PMLN rejects Hasan Askari's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

MQM's Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves for Dubai a day after returning to Pakistan

MQM's Haider Abbas Rizvi leaves for Dubai a day after returning to Pakistan
Ex-PM decides to join PTI

Ex-PM decides to join PTI
Alauddin Marri named caretaker Balochistan CM

Alauddin Marri named caretaker Balochistan CM
Load More load more