UN Women Pakistan voices support for Khadija Siddiqi

LAHORE: The widespread movement on social media erupting to bring justice to law student Khadija Siddiqi, has now garnered support from UN Women now as well.

The entity of United Nations for gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women Pakistan has articulated support for Khadija Siddiqi whose stabber had recently received acquittal by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Country Representative for UN Women Pakistan, Jamshed M. Kazi had issued a statement on Twitter to voice his support for the victim.

“Khadija Siddiqi’s relentless pursuit of justice is an extraordinary example of courage that also highlights the multiple barriers that women continue to face in accessing justice, including impunity, stigma and gender bias,” his statement read.

He went on further to state: “UN Women welcomes mounting national momentum to end violence against women and urges action to ensure women’s access to justice and freedom from all forms of violence.”

Khadija was stabbed 23 times by her class fellow Shah Hussain in May 2016 when she was out to pick her sister up from school.