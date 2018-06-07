Alauddin Marri named caretaker Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday appointed Alauddin Marri as caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The caretaker chief minister, who name was suggested by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, belongs to Mastung district of Balochistan.

Five names - former diplomat Qazi Ashraf, ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker Sardar Aslam Bhootani, MPA Alauddin Marri, former environment minister Prince Ahmed Ali and former senator Kamran Murtaza, were initially shortlisted for the top slot in an interim set-up.

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and opposition leader Abdul Raheem Ziaratwal met on Friday and recommended their respective candidates for the position.

The matter was eventually referred to the ECP after the parliamentary parties failed to evolve a consensus on the issue.