ECP directs candidates to submit affidavit with nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday said that in the light of order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, all contesting candidates of National and provincial assemblies and reserved seats will have to submit the affidavit alongwith their nomination papers with the Returning Officers (ROs).



According to ECP, directions in this regard had been issued to the Returning Officers across the country to receive affidavit which was prepared by the ECP and approved by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It said that under Supreme Court order, all contesting candidates will be bound to submit their affidavit with their concerned Returning Officers by June 11, failing which their nomination papers will be rejected.

It said that the commission has placed the affidavit on its website to facilitate the expected candidates.

Submission Of Affidavit Compulsory

Supreme Court directed all candidates contesting general elections to submit an affidavit, comprising missing information in the electoral nominations papers, within three days.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, issued orders while hearing appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq against the Lahore High Court ruling ordering the revision of the nomination forms to be submitted by candidates for upcoming general elections.

The court also directed ECP to submit the format of the affidavit in the court within one hour, however, the nomination papers will remain unchanged.

The Chief Justice maintained that ECP had right to ask details whatever it needed from the candidates moreover public should know the whereabouts of his candidates going to contest elections.

The top judge said that all information was being demanded for justice, adding that the court would have the right to take action against the person who filed misinformation in the affidavit under Article 62, 63 of the constitution.

It may added that LHC had ruled that the nomination forms do not include mandatory information and declarations required from lawmakers as per the Constitution and law, and ordered the ECP to ensure this information is included in the revised Form A - for election to the NA or Senate - and Form B - a statement of assets and liabilities.

Subsequently, ECP and Ayaz Sadiq approached SC challenging the decision, subsequently, the apex court suspended LHC decision and now made compulsory required affidavit along with nomination forms.