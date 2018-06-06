NAB orders inquiry against Nawaz, Abbasi over alleged misuse of authority

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened an inquiry against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over alleged misuse of authority.

In an executive board meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday, the accountability body has given a go-ahead to open an inquiry against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who served as minister for petroleum during Nawaz’s tenure before assuming charge of PM office, and others “for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees".

The anti-corruption watchdog has also approved a probe against former Sindh chief minister, former secretary, officers of the Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department and others over allegations of misuse of authority.

An investigation was also approved against former Punjab chief minister, concerned secretaries, a former MPA from Chiniot and the management of Ramzan Sugar Mills Chiniot over alleged misuse of authority.



The accountability bureau also announced to launch probe against former chairman of Karachi Port Trust, Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Hayat, former Balochistan ministers Sheikh Jaffar Khan and Obaidullah Jan Babat and other officials over similar allegations.