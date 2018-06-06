Wed June 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Ex-PM’s grandson joins PPP

KARACHI: Syed Ali Shah Jamote, a grandson of former Prime Minister Mohammad Khan Junejo, called on PPP leader Faryal Talpur at Zardari House on Wednesday and announced joining her party.

Syed Ali Shah Jamote was accompanied by Shahid Ali Shaikh while joining PPP, according to a press release issued by the PPP.

Information Secretary PPPP Dr Nafisa Shah and former Senator Fizza Junejo were also present on the occasion.

Mohammad Khan Junejo had served as the 10th Prime Minister of Pakistan from  March 1985 to May 1988 .

