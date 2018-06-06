COAS Gen Bajwa meets caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Geo News reported.

Matters related to security and the armed forces came under discussion during the meeting held at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, the TV channel reported.

According to Geo News, the army chief congratulated the caretaker prime minister for assuming the office and extended well wishes to him.





