Wed June 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

COAS Gen Bajwa meets caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff  General   Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with  caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Geo News reported.

Matters related to security and the armed forces came under discussion during the meeting held at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, the TV channel reported.

According to Geo News, the army chief congratulated the caretaker prime minister for assuming the office and extended well wishes to him.


