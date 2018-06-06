Imran intervenes to pacify Aamir Liaquat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asked Aamir Liaquat Husain to meet him after the TV anchor threatened to take the extreme step.



In a telephonic discussion, PTI Chief advised Aamir Liaquat to not take any decision in haste as party tickets would be awarded after a review by party's parliamentary board and no single person is authorised to make a decision in this regard.

After a clash at PTI's Karachi office between two groups last week, Aamir Liaquat threatened to quit the party and accused Firdous Shamim Naqvi of abusing him.

The TV anchor had joined the party on March 19 despite workers' disapproval.

The PTI workers on Saturday vandalised party's Insaf House in Karachi after Imran Khan announced Firdous Naqvi as the candidate for PS-102, one provincial assembly constituencies in the metropolis.

According to details, Insaf House — located on Shahrah-e-Faisal — was attacked by the party workers who broke the doors and windows and also wrote graffiti – including 'Karachi president usurping seats of candidates unacceptable in PS 102' and 'Go Arif Alvi go' on the walls of the property.