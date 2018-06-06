Wed June 06, 2018
National

June 6, 2018

KP caretaker CM Dost Muhammad Khan takes oath

Peshawar:  Justice (redt) Dost Muhammad Khan on Wednesday took oath as caretaker chief minister of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The oath was administered by  KP Governor   Zafar Iqbal Jhagra at a ceremony held at the Governor's House.

Former chief minister Pervez Khattak, Advocate General and senior lawyers attended the swearing in ceremony.

The  former Supreme Court judge will serve as the interim  chief minister till the new government  takes charge following the general election scheduled to be held on July 25.  

Speaking to media after the ceremony, the chief minister said, "we would try to full the mission  assigned by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Constitution".

He also vowed to provide maximum relief   to the people of the province during the short stint  and hold free and fair election on time.




