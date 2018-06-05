Ex-Army soldier donates Rs 5,000 in national exchequer to pay off Pakistan’s debt

ISLAMABAD: An ex-army official has donated Rs.5,000 and requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar that the amount be deposited in government treasury as his contribution to help the country repay its huge debts.



In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan an ex-army official Naek Muhammad Aslam, resident of Mandi Bahauddin, has sent Rs.5,000/- with the request that the amount may be deposited in government treasury as his contribution to help the country to pay off its huge debts.

According to SC spokesman the same reflects the confidence of nation on the institution of judiciary and the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Finding the same not to be within the mandate of the institution, the amount is returned with thanks, while appreciating the gesture.