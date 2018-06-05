Tue June 05, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

General Bajwa, Australian CDF discuss security cooperation

Rawalpindi: Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Australia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Tuesday at GHQ.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, during the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Australian CDF, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Australian CDF.

